GAN plc ("GAN" or the "Company"), an award-winning developer and supplier of enterprise-level B2B Internet gambling software, services and online gaming content in the United States, today announced the release of quarterly key performance indicators1 for the second quarter of 2019, highlighting continued YoY growth reflecting high demand for Internet sports betting and casino cross-selling from Internet sports bettors into internet casino gaming in New Jersey.

Management Commentary

Dermot Smurfit, CEO of GAN commented:

"The extraordinary year on year growth rate experienced in Q2 reinforces our confidence in the U.S. strategy executed on by GAN following the repeal of PASPA, as well as our Platform technology's ability to scale to meet the needs of our diverse clients.

The rapid rate at which States continued to legalize Internet gambling in Q2 continues to validate our confidence in the U.S. market opportunity and the seasonality in Q2 was both anticipated and exaggerated by U.S. Internet sports betting.

A dedicated Head of Investor Relations Mr. Jack Wielebinski, has been appointed to lead our U.S. investor relations efforts as well the implementation of an all-new GAN.com website before year's end which will include substantial content and features designed both to serve existing investors and better-inform prospective investors on GAN's exciting equity story, products and services."

Second Quarter 2019 Highlights

This Quarterly publication discloses the Active Player-Days, Average Revenue Per Active Player-Day (ARPDAU) and Gross Operator Revenue, in which GAN participates worldwide in regulated real money Internet gambling markets and Simulated Gaming.

Gross Operator Revenue, which comprises the sum of gross revenue from Simulated Gaming; gross gaming revenue from real money regulated Gaming; and gross sports win from real money regulated Sports betting, increased 128.3% year-over-year and -7.3% quarter-over-quarter to $54.8 million. This change was driven by strong growth in real money regulated gambling in the US.

Active Player-Days at 4.8 million is an increase of 52% year-over-year and decline of -9.9% quarter over quarter.

Existing KPIs Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Gross Operator Revenue $24.0M $26.7M $41.8M $59.1M $54.8M % Change YoY 32.20% 40.20% 103.90% 148.32% 128.33% % Change QoQ 0.80% 11.30% 56.40% 41.39% -7.28% Active Player-Days 3,133,054 3,402,065 4,618,215 5,281,235 4,761,209 % Change YoY 20.50% 13.50% 50.60% 65.61% 51.97% % Change QoQ -1.80% 8.60% 35.70% 14.36% -9.85% ARPDAU $7.66 $7.85 $9.05 $11.20 $11.52 % Change YoY 9.74% 23.43% 35.48% 49.93% 50.39% % Change QoQ 2.60% 2.50% 15.20% 23.76% 2.86%

The numbers contained herein are unaudited and derived from GAN's internal business intelligence reporting systems

Company Schedules 2019 First Half Financial Results

The Company is expected to release its results for the half year period ended June 30, 2019 on September 27, 2019.

About GAN Plc

GAN is a leading business-to-business ("B2B") supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions ("SaaS") to the US land-based casino industry. The Company has developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to land-based US casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming. The Company has also launched digital user acquisition retention marketing in support of the Internet Casino (https://casino.winstar.com) provided by GAN's Digital Marketing Agency in Tel Aviv, Israel.

GAN is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GAN).

For more information please visit www.GAN.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190801005171/en/

Contacts:

GAN

Jack Wielebinski

Head of Investor Relations

jwielebinski@GAN.com

US Investors: The Equity Group

Adam Prior

aprior@equityny.com

+1 (212) 371-8660

UK Ireland Investors: Walbrook PR

Paul Cornelius

GAN@WalbrookPR.com

+44 20 7933 8780

Davy (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)

John Frain Barry Murphy

+353 1 679 6363

Liberum (Joint Broker)

Neil Patel Cameron Duncan

+44 (0) 20 3100 2000