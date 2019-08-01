Klaipedos Nafta: Summary of AB Klaipedos nafta webinar

On the 31 July 2019, AB Klaipedos nafta (KN) held an investor conference webinar where KN Chief Financial Officer Jonas Lenkšas commented Company's financial results for the six months of 2019.

Webinar recording is available online at: https://bit.ly/2yzWPql

The presentation demonstrated during the webinar is attached to this announcement.

Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594

