

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - International Game Technology (IGT) revealed a profit for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $4.86 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $161.50 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, International Game Technology reported adjusted earnings of $90.70 million or $0.44 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.5% to $1.23 billion from $1.20 billion last year.



International Game Technology earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $90.70 Mln. vs. $57.28 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.44 vs. $0.28 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.28 -Revenue (Q2): $1.23 Bln vs. $1.20 Bln last year.



