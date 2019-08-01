

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) reported strong performance by both the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Global Commercialization Services & Animal Health groups during the third-quarter. Based on this, the company increased its 2019 guidance.



For 2019, AmerisourceBergen now expects adjusted EPS to be in the range of $7.00 to $7.10, up from the previous range of $6.70 to $6.90. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $6.85. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the third-quarter, adjusted EPS increased 14.3% to $1.76. On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.62, for the quarter.



Third-quarter revenue increased 4.9 percent to $45.2 billion. Analysts expected revenue of $45.1 billion, for the quarter.



