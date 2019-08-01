

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices hovered near two-week lows on Thursday after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell dampened hopes of further rate cuts later this year, sending risk assets down and the dollar higher. A stronger dollar makes gold costlier for holders of other currencies.



Spot gold slid 0.35 percent to $1,407.81 per ounce, after hitting its lowest level since July 17 at $1,405.50. U.S. gold futures were down 1.3 percent at 1,419.45 an ounce.



The U.S. dollar rose above ¥109 for the first time in some two months in Tokyo trading today after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell described the U.S. central bank's 0.25 percentage-point interest rate cut as 'a mid-cycle adjustment to policy,' tampering market expectations of a lengthy easing cycle.



On the trade front, U.S. and China trade negotiators ended their two day talks with no definitive deal to resolve a bitter dispute, though the White House and China's Commerce Ministry each described the meetings in Shanghai as constructive. They have agreed to meet again in September.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX