Resignation of JSC Olainfarm member of the Management Board

JSC Olainfarm has received the letter of resignation from Martins Tambaks whereby he steps down from his duties as a member of the Management Board as of 31 July 2019. JSC Olainfarm Management Board continues its work with six board members. M. Tambaks will continue to work at JSC Olainfarm.

"Martins Tambaks is an experienced colleague who has already devoted 6 years to Olainfarm. I understand and respect his decision to resign, and I am grateful to be able to continue our cooperation in achieving common goals," emphasizes Lauris Macijevskis, Chairman of the Management Board of JSC Olainfarm.

