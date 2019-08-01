sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 01.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

302,85 Euro		-2,05
-0,67 %
WKN: 855853 ISIN: US8793691069 Ticker-Symbol: TBH 
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
TELEFLEX INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TELEFLEX INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
306,85
314,20
13:38
307,60
313,55
13:34
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TELEFLEX INC
TELEFLEX INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TELEFLEX INC302,85-0,67 %
FN Beta