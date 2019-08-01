

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter, Teleflex Inc. (TFX) on Thursday reaffirmed its adjusted earnings guidance for full-year 2019, while raising revenue growth outlook, despite worsening headwinds from foreign currency exchange rate volatility.



For fiscal 2020, the company continues to project adjusted earnings from continuing operations in the range of $10.90 to $11.10 per share



Revenue growth for the full year is now projected between 6 to 6.5 percent, up from the prior guidance range of 5 to 6 percent. Constant currency revenue growth is also raised to range between 7.5 and 8 percent from the previous range between 6 and 7 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $11.04 per share on revenue growth of 5.6 percent to $2.59 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



