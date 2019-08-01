

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Exelon Corp (EXC) announced a profit for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $484 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $539 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Exelon Corp reported adjusted earnings of $583 million or $0.60 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.8% to $7.69 billion from $8.08 billion last year.



Exelon Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $583 Mln. vs. $686 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.60 vs. $0.71 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.61 -Revenue (Q2): $7.69 Bln vs. $8.08 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.00 to $3.30



