Wipro-AWS Launch Pad in Bengaluru, India will showcase AI, ML, Blockchain, and IoT solutions

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today unveiled the Wipro-AWS Launch Pad, a state-of-the-art immersive co-innovation center in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS). Wipro, with its skilled team of AWS-certified employees, is an innovation-led technology partner for clients in their continuous business transformation journey.

This state-of-the-art 'innovation-in-action' center, located in Wipro's campus at Kodathi, Bengaluru, will enable Wipro to develop and showcase its offerings on AWS Cloud for clients across industry sectors. The center will serve as a multi-disciplinary customer showcase hub for specialized teams to ideate, collaborate, develop and deliver futuristic solutions, leveraging AWS Cloud services in the areas of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain, augmented and virtual reality, among others.

This center allows an integrated delivery approach that facilitates accelerated cloud adoption for enterprises, and will help clients improve agility, security and optimize costs to drive superior business performance.

From developing and creating leading-edge solutions to achieving Premier Consulting Partner status in the AWS Partner Network (APN), Wipro has developed deep expertise in AWS Cloud services to deliver transformational cloud programs. This center further reinforces Wipro and AWS's shared commitment to deliver innovative solutions and provide exceptional customer service.

Ramesh Nagarajan, Senior Vice President Cloud, Wipro Limited said, "The Wipro-AWS Launch Pad showcases what we do best envisioning the future and creating transformative solutions for our customers. With our expertise in AWS Cloud Services, we are excited to support our customers' continuous business transformation journey through the Wipro-AWS Launch Pad."

Ed Lenta, Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Amazon Web Services added, "Wipro is raising the bar with the Wipro-AWS Launch Pad by demonstrating the truly innovative experiences that can be developed on AWS. As an AWS Partner Network (APN) Premium Consulting Partner driving some of our largest and most transformational projects, it's great to see Wipro's powerful vision for customer experiences come alive in such an engaging and immersive way."

