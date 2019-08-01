

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. (ICE) reported a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $472 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $455 million, or $0.78 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $534 million or $0.94 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.5% to $1.63 billion from $1.56 billion last year.



IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $534 Mln. vs. $525 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.94 vs. $0.90 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.92 -Revenue (Q2): $1.63 Bln vs. $1.56 Bln last year.



