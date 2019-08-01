Sport Capital Group Plc - Issue of Equity

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY SPORT CAPITAL GROUP TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN. THE SHARE ISSUE(S) DESCRIBED BELOW DO(ES) NOT FORM PART OF A LARGER, ONGOING TRANSACTION AND, ACCORDINGLY, FURTHER DISCLOSURE UNDER MAR IS NOT REQUIRED.

Sport Capital Group plc

(the "Company" or "Sport Capital Group")

Issuance of New Equity Securities

The Company on 31stJuly 2019 resolved to allot 666,667 ordinary shares of £0.001 (one-tenth of one penny Sterling) each ("Shares") at a price of £0.0045 (nine-twentieths of one penny Sterling) per Share in settlement of advisory fees payable. The number of Shares in issue following allotment of the new Shares will be 119,233,945 (118,567,278).

Simon Grant-Rennick,

Chairman,

Sport Capital Group plc,

London, 1stAugust 2019

The foregoing announcement has been issued after due and careful enquiry; the Directors of Sport Capital Group accept responsibility for its content.

