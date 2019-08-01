PGi Announces August 2019 Live Webinar Series

ATLANTA, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PGi, a business communications provider with a focus on helping people connect, is launching a webinar series: Competing Smarter with Your Business Communications Platform. The series will kick off in August and highlight how companies can boost productivity with an integrated, cloud-based communications stack that is simple to deploy and use.

"This webinar series is a great way for smaller businesses to gain objective insight into the real-world benefits of a unified communications solution," says Ira M. Weinstein, founder of Recon Research. "Whether you're just learning about these solutions, have yet to purchase a phone system, or have already started down the path toward a converged communications experience, this webinar will explain how UC tools will benefit not only your organization, but your employees as well."

PGi's upcoming webinar schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, August 1311AM EST: Boosting Your Business Communications Agility - It's a Matter of Survival

Ira Weinstein, founder of Recon Research, will provide insight into the real world benefits that small and medium organizations realize when they use a modern unified communications (UC) solution.

Tuesday, August 2011AM EST: To Cloud or Not to Cloud Your Business Communication Platform?

Ira Weinstein, founder of Recon Research, will provide first-hand insight into the pros and cons of cloud-based unified communications.

Tuesday, August 2710AM EST: The GlobalMeet Advantage

Pat Harper, Chief Technology Officer of PGi, will discuss GlobalMeet and how it helps break down communication barriers to increase productivity and efficiency.

Pat Harper, Chief Technology Officer, of PGi, said, "For a very long time, UC tools were beyond the reach of small to medium-sized companies with limited resources. However, the business landscape and offerings have significantly changed over the years. The cloud promise has finally delivered affordable, mobile and portable solutions. Through these webinars, we can better inform and educate business owners of the benefits from implementing such solutions. But more importantly, how they now can use those solutions to level the playing field and interact with customers and prospects just as professionally and effectively as larger companies."

In today's uber-competitive business climate, you cannot afford to be left behind. This webinar series will show you how UC tools can help you transform your business - in real time - and provide the insight you need to make educated communications decisions for your company.

