Former Chief Digital Officer at SAP Ariba Heads up Innovation in Partnership with Global Customers

Celonis, the leader in enterprise acceleration software, today announced that industry veteran Dr. Marcell Vollmer joined as its Chief Innovation Officer. In this position Vollmer will focus on supporting go to market teams and customer and partner relationships through his expertise and executive sponsorship. As a proponent of the power of process mining to create the superfluid enterprise and deliver extraordinary experiences, Vollmer will evangelize the market as an influencer. Like Celonis customers, Vollmer was previously in charge of business processes himself.

"I was immediately attracted to Celonis as fast growth company, because of its game-changing innovation that drives real business value. Celonis is a pioneer and the clear market leader in the thriving process mining category, disrupting traditional ways of improving processes with a versatile platform to speed results," said Dr. Marcell Vollmer, Chief Innovation Officer at Celonis. "I'm excited to work with customers and partners to address their most important challenges by driving innovation and helping them operationalize transformation in their businesses."

Vollmer is a 14-year SAP veteran who has been serving as Chief Digital Officer at SAP Ariba where he drove strategies to help the world's leading companies to eliminate procurement and supply chain complexity.Before that he was Chief Procurement Officer at SAP where he led over 200 professionals who managed billions in global spend volume and created a shared services team. Prior to that he held strategic project and finance roles at SAP.

"Marcell has decades of leadership experience in optimizing business processes for shared services, finance, procurement and HR. He brings to Celonis an impressive track record of leading successful business transformation initiatives and business model innovation with many of the largest companies in the world," says Alexander Rinke, Co CEO of Celonis. "We are excited to have him on board to grow our business and innovate together with our customers."

Before SAP, Vollmer worked for DHL Express as a manager of several integration projects in finance, controlling and HR. He earned his degree in Economics from the University of Hamburg in Germany.

