Smith-Midland Corporation: Smith-Midland Brings in an Experienced Player to its South Carolina Facility

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2019 / Smith-Midland Corporation (OTCQX:SMID). Effective July 29th Mr. Christopher "Scott" Hicks took the helm of the Smith-Columbia precast plant as General Manager.

Christopher "Scott" Hicks

Mr. Hicks brings with him a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the precast/prestress industry including management positions at Oldcastle Infrastructure, Metromont Corporation and Watts Constructors in Guam. His skill set includes facility management, bids and contract negotiations, project management, scheduling, CAD, and production/management controls. His accreditations include LEEP AP, as well as certifications and awards associated with his work on multiple NAVFAC projects during his 5 years in Guam. Mr. Hicks has also served the industry through board and committee assignments with PCI.

"He has significant leadership, production and technical expertise and I look forward to him successfully navigating Smith-Columbia forward. We have big plans for Smith-Columbia and Scott is going to help us fulfill our corporate vision for the plant," said Ashley Smith, CEO of Smith-Midland.

As a native South Carolinian, and an alum of Clemson University (B.S. in Construction Science and Management), Scott is very much looking forward to relocating from CA back to his home turf.

About Smith-Midland Corporation

Smith-Midland Corporation is a publicly traded company (OTCQX:SMID). Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utilities industries. Smith-Midland Corporation has three manufacturing facilities located in Midland, VA, Reidsville, NC, and Columbia, SC. Easi-Set Worldwide, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation, licenses the production and sale of Easi-Set products, including J-J Hooks, and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide. For more information, please call (540) 439-3266 or visit www.smithmidland.com.

CONTACT:

Media Inquiries: media@smithmidland.com

Sales Inquiries: (540) 439-3266, info@smithmidland.com

SOURCE: Smith-Midland Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/554181/Smith-Midland-Brings-in-an-Experienced-Player-to-its-South-Carolina-Facility