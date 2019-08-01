Stock Day Media: The Stock Day Podcast Interviews Newly Appointed CEO of Applied BioSciences to Discuss Strategy to Propel Company to Next Phase of Growth

APPB has a Differentiated Portfolio of Science-Driven CBD Products and is Actively Building a Robust Biopharmaceuticals Pipeline in High-Value Indications

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2019 / The Stock Day Podcast announced the launch of a recent interview with Applied BioSciences Corp. (OTCQB:APPB) ("the Company"), a vertically integrated company focused on the development of science-driven cannabinoid therapeutics and biopharmaceuticals, as well as state-of-the-art testing and analytics capabilities to its customers. CEO of the Company, Dr. Raymond Urbanski, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly to discuss recent corporate advancements and the Company's vision to build a world-class biopharmaceutical company and execute on its strategic initiatives to propel the Company to its next phase of growth.

To hear Dr. Urbanski's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here:

https://audioboom.com/posts/7330567-the-stock-day-podcast-interviews-newly-appointed-ceo-of-applied-biosciences-to-discuss-strategy-t

About Applied BioSciences Corp.

Applied BioSciences Corp. (www.appliedbiocorp.com), is a vertically integrated company focused on the development of science-driven cannabinoid therapeutics and biopharmaceuticals, as well as state-of-the-art testing and analytics capabilities to our customers. As a leading company in the CBD, Pet and Health and Wellness space, the company is currently shipping to the majority of US states as well as to 5 International countries.

Media Contact:

Email: ir@appliedbiocorp.com

Official Website: www.appliedbiocorp.com

Brands:

www.remedishop.com

www.herbalpet.com

www.champorganics.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for historical information contained herein, statements in this release may be forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to Applied BioSciences Corp. (the "Company") or its management, identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and probably will differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including those described above and those risks discussed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include such factors as (i) the development and protection of our brands and other intellectual property, (ii) the need to raise capital to meet business requirements, (iii) significant fluctuations in marketing expenses, (iv) the ability to achieve and expand significant levels of revenues, or recognize net income, from the sale of our products and services, (v) the Company's ability to conduct the business if there are changes in laws, regulations, or government policies related to cannabis, (vi) management's ability to attract and maintain qualified personnel necessary for the development and commercialization of its planned products, and (vii) other information that may be detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America. Stock Day recently launched its Video Interview Studio located in Phoenix, Arizona.

