

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Parker Hannifin Corp. (PH) said that it expects earnings per share for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020 to be in the range of $11.38 to $12.18, or $11.50 to $12.30 on an adjusted basis. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $12.01 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Fiscal year 2020 guidance is adjusted on a pre-tax basis for expected business realignment expenses of approximately $20 million. Guidance assumes organic sales in the range (3.0%) to 0.0%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX