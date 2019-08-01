

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter, Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) on Thursday maintained its adjusted earnings per share and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2019.



For fiscal 2019, the company continues to project low single-digit percentage growth in adjusted earnings per share, excluding the impact of the lease accounting standard.



Consolidated revenue growth for the full year is also still projected to be in the low single-digit percentage.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.75 per share on revenues of $131.81 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said it sees strong customer loyalty and increased net wireless customer additions with seamless transition to new customer-focused operating structure.



Beginning second quarter 2019, Verizon will report financial and operational results under its new reporting structure, Verizon 2.0.



Under this structure, there are two reportable segments that the company operates and manages as strategic business units: Consumer and Business. Verizon previously reported results for its Wireless and Wireline segments.



Verizon also reported strong second-quarter 2019 results highlighted by an increase in net wireless customer additions, continued customer loyalty and industry-leading wireless products and services.



'We are focused on optimizing our next-generation networks and enhancing the customer experience while we head into the second half of the year with great momentum,' said Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg.



