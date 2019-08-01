

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Seven people were injured when a U.S. Navy fighter jet plane crashed Wednesday in Death Valley National Park in eastern California, a popular place to watch military training flights.



All the victims reportedly were visitors who were watching the small plane flying low through the Star Wars Canyon. Their injury is said to be minor.



The cause of the mishap is under investigation. The crash sent plumes of dark smoke in the air, reports quoting witnesses said.



The official Twitter feed for U.S. Naval Air Forces, responsible for training and readiness of all naval aviation units, said that around 10 a.m PST an F/A-18E crashed near the Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake.



The aircraft from strike fighter squadron VFA-151, stationed at Naval Air Station Lemoore in California's Central Valley, was on a routine training mission when the mishap occurred.



VFA-151 is part of an air group attached to the aircraft carrier USS John C Stennis.



'Search and rescue units from @NAWS_CL and NAS Lemoore are on scene,' Flynavy said on Twitter.



Lt. Cmdr. Lydia Bock, spokeswoman for Naval Air Station Lemoore, was quoted as saying that a search was underway for the pilot of the single-seat F/A-18 Super Hornet.



