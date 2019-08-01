FINEOS Corporation Limited, a leading provider of group and individual core systems for life, accident and health insurance, will present and sponsor at the DMEC Annual Conference taking place in Washington DC from Aug 5 8, 2019.

FINEOS will sponsor the keynote presentation by Seth Mattison entitled "The War at Work: Building a Next-Generation Enterprise for a Next-Generation Workforce." Following his presentation, Seth Mattison will be available at the FINEOS Booth #400 for follow up discussions.

On Wednesday, Aug 7 Megan Holstein, FINEOS Corporation Limited and Marjory Robertson, Sun Life, will present "FMLA/ADA Lessons Learned: Recent Court Cases, Jury Verdicts and Settlements." Hundreds of court decisions interpreting employer obligations under the ADA and the FMLA are decided each year as well as frequent jury verdicts and settlements of ADA and FMLA claims. In this session, they will discuss key verdicts and settlements, and advise employers about the "do's" and "don'ts" with regard to ADA/FMLA compliance challenges.

Throughout the conference, FINEOS will sponsor the charging station and lounge where attendees can charge all mobile devices.

FINEOS Absence simplifies complexity by managing the end-to-end employee absence management process from leave requests, through to payments and return-to-work. Gone are the days of manual calculations, relying on spreadsheets, utilizing multiple legacy systems, or reading through a client profile database. FINEOS Absence automates Integrated Disability and Absence Management (IDAM), helping to reduce your risk of non-compliance. Automating and centralizing IDAM reduces both costs and hours, while a unified data archive gives you the security and analytical insight to run your operation.

FINEOS staff will be available at booth #400 and would love to meet there to discuss how FINEOS can assist with your next project.

About FINEOS Corporation Limited

FINEOS is a leading provider of core systems for life, accident and health insurance carriers globally with 6 of the 10 largest group life and health carriers in the US as well as 6 of the 10 largest life and health carriers in Australia. With employees and offices throughout the world, FINEOS continues to scale rapidly, working with innovative progressive carriers in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

The FINEOS Platform provides customers full end to end core administration for group, voluntary and individual across life, accident and health. The FINEOS Platform includes the FINEOS AdminSuite core product suite as well as add-on products, FINEOS Engage to support digital engagement and FINEOS Insight for analytics and reporting.

For more information, visit www.FINEOS.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190801005475/en/

Contacts:

Victoria Jamison

Marketing Manager

FINEOS Corporation

+ 353 1 639 9700

victoria.jamison@FINEOS.com