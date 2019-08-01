Maya Diab and Assi El Hallani Will Perform Their Hit Songs at Concorde Luxury Resort

The pearl of Bafra region of Cyprus, Concorde Luxury Resort hosts Maya Diab on August 17 and Assi El Hallani on September 14

BAFRA, Cyprus, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Concorde Luxury Resort which was put into service by Zafer Insaat Yatirim Holding in Cyprus, continues to be the address of those looking for holiday and entertainment at the same time.

Offering experience of the first Luxury Villa concept in Cyprus to its guests in addition to its modern lines, architectural structure, rich variety in its activities, width of living spaces offered to the person, Concorde Luxury Resort hosts world famous names.

While Concorde Luxury Resort is the first choice of Arab tourists with its special menus that it offers to its Arab guests, à la carte restaurants and friendly staff, it maintains its claim by hosting important events of art world and show business.

At the first stage, leading names of Arab music world, Maya Diab and Assi El Hallani will perform at Concorde Luxury Resort within this framework. Known as diva of Lebanon, Maya Diab will give an unforgettable evening to her audience on August 17 and Assi El Hallani will also give an unforgettable evening to his audience on September 14 at Concorde Luxury Resort.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/955323/Maya_Diab_and_Assi_El_Hallani.jpg

