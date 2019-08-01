

BATTLE CREEK (dpa-AFX) - Kellogg Company (K) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $286 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $596 million, or $1.71 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $3.46 billion from $3.36 billion last year.



Kellogg Company earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $0.99 vs. $1.14 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.92 -Revenue (Q2): $3.46 Bln vs. $3.36 Bln last year.



