The German company has already secured project rights for PV projects with 200 MW of generation capacity. Another 100 MW should follow this month. From pv magazine Germany. Greenrock Energy AG has secured land in Lazio and Apulia for the construction of PV plants with a generation capacity of 200 MW, the Berlin-based company announced on Wednesday. The news confirms Italy is hot on the heels of Spain when it comes to the private power supply deals which are reinvigorating large scale solar in Europe. Project rights for another 100 MW of capacity in Italy will be acquired by the end of the month, ...

