The Munich company hopes the PV market will pick up in the second half, driven by demand in China. Wacker Chemie also expects rising prices for polysilicon.From pv magazine Germany. The second quarter was a chequered one for German polysilicon manufacturer Wacker Chemie AG. A solid chemicals business could not compensate for difficulties in the PV market as sales between April and June were 5% down compared to the same period of last year. Turnover of €1.27 billion was, at least, 3% up on the first quarter. The slump seen in the EBIT and EBITDA figures was even more significant. Due in part to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...