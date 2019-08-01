The U.S. National Renewable Energy Laboratory reports further progress in bringing down the cost of III-V solar cells. Scientists have refined their 'brand new, 50-year-old' D-HVPE technology to speed up the production rate for gallium arsenide solar cells by a factor of more than 20. The development is a potential step toward making incredibly efficient solar cells cost effective for everyday purposes.Gallium arsenide (GaAs) and other III-V materials - named after the groups in the periodic table they belong to - are among the best known in terms of efficiency potential for solar cells. But ...

