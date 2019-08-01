

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Weekly jobless claims, manufacturing activity, and construction spending are the major focus on Thursday.



Earnings from major corporates are also are keenly watched by investors. Fitbit, Qualcomm, Western Digital, and Zynga are among the companies releasing their quarterly results after the close.



Asian shares finished mostly lower, while European shares are trading higher. Initial cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might be opening positive. As of 8.01 am ET, the Dow futures were climbing 35.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were up 2.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were adding 12.00 points.



The U.S. stocks closed mostly lower on Wednesday. The Dow plunged 333.75 points or 1.2 percent to 26,864.27, the Nasdaq tumbled 98.19 points or 1.2 percent to 8,175.42 and the S&P 500 slumped 32.80 points or 1.1 percent to 2,980.38.



On the economic front, the Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 214K while it was 206K in the previous week.



The Markit Economics' flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index for July will be released at 9.45 am ET. Tn the prior month, the level was at 50.6.



The Institute for Supply Management's Manufacturing Index for July will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 51.9, up from 51.7 in the prior month.



The Commerce Department's Construction Spending report for June will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.3 percent, while it was down 0.8 percent in the prior month.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be published at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the change was up 36 bcf.



The Fed Balance Sheet for the week is expected at 4.30 pm ET. In the previous week, the level was $3.803 trillion.



The Fed Money Supply for week is scheduled at 4.30 pm ET. The M2 weekly change was a deficit of $5.4 billion.



In the corporate sector, General Motors Co. reported an increase in second quarter net income attributable to common shareholders of $2.381 billion or $1.66 per share, compared to $2.375 billion or $1.66 per share in the prior year.



Net sales and other revenue for the quarter declined 1.9 percent to $36.060 billion from $36.760 billion in the prior year.



Fannie Mae reported net income of $3.43 billion, down from $4.46 billion in the same period last year. Net income attributable to common stockholders for the quarter was $67 million or $0.01 per share, compared to net loss of $2 million or breakeven per share a year ago.



Net interest income declined to $5.15 billion from $5.38 billion last year. Non-interest loss was $47 million, compared to non-interest income of $745 million in the previous year. Net revenues, which consist of net interest income and fee and other income, were $5.40 billion, down from $5.62 billion in the previous year.



Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Thursday. Chinese shares retreated. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index fell 23.74 points or 0.81 percent to 2,908.77 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended down 212.05 points or 0.76 percent at 27,565.70.



Japanese shares ended little changed with a positive bias. The Nikkei average inched up by 19.46 points to 21,540.99, while the broader Topix index closed 0.14 percent higher at 1,567.35.



Australian markets ended modestly lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 23.70 points or 0.35 percent to 6,788.90 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 24.80 points or 0.36 percent at 6,871.90.



European shares are trading broadly higher. CAC 40 of France is adding 23.18 points or 0.42 percent. DAX of Germany is progressing 22.83 points or 0.18 percent. FTSE 100 of England is losing 20.49 points or 0.26 percent. Swiss Market Index is up 28.37 points or 0.29 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.36 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX