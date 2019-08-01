

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With the more closely watched monthly jobs report looming, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits rebounded in the week ended July 27th.



The report said initial jobless claims climbed to 215,000, an increase of 8,000 from the previous week's revised level of 207,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 214,000 from the 206,000 originally reported for the previous week.



In the previous week, jobless claims hit their lowest level since falling to a nearly 50-year low of 193,000 in the week ended April 13th.



