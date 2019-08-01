ParkHub.com: ParkHub Appoints Laurens Eckelboom as Chief Revenue Officer

The parking technology provider taps mobile payment and parking industry veteran to drive growth

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2019 / ParkHub, the leading B2B parking technology provider, today announced Laurens Eckelboom has been named Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). As CRO, Eckelboom will drive the company's growth initiatives, assuming leadership of the business development, account management, and marketing departments.

With over 20 years of international experience in sales and marketing, Eckelboom brings to ParkHub knowledge gained from previous senior and executive positions in the financial, technology, mobile payment, and parking industries.

"Laurens' background is highly relevant to our core business today and growth trajectory before us for this role," said ParkHub founder and CEO, George Baker Sr. "We are excited to have him on our team and look forward to seeing his impact on the organization during this critical time in the company's development."

Eckelboom played a key role in the launch of mobile payment solutions with Parkmobile Group in Europe, later duplicating that success with Parkmobile in the US. During this time, he brought several strategic investors on board, including BMW Group, which acquired Parkmobile in 2018.

Prior to joining ParkHub, Eckelboom headed business development and strategic partnership efforts for the SAP Connected Vehicles teams, building a 2-sided B2B mobility marketplace with a focus on mobile parking, fueling and QSR services in North America and Europe.

Eckelboom has served on several association Boards, including International Parking & Mobility Institute (IPMI) and Alliance for Parking Data Standards (APDS). He is a founding member and Advisory Board member of Kairos IoT Water Controls, a start-up from Atlanta.

Eckelboom commented on his appointment, "The parking industry is changing rapidly with tremendous opportunities ahead. ParkHub is uniquely positioned to leverage this pivotal moment and accelerate its expansion by providing superior enterprise solutions that transform the user experience for customers visiting venues. I am very excited to be working with very talented people on the team and under the leadership of George who is highly respected in the industry."

About ParkHub

ParkHub is a Dallas-based technology company that provides software and hardware services for the global parking industry. The company's products provide multiple payment options, real-time reporting of parking revenue, support for dynamic pricing, and inventory availability and control. ParkHub technology integrates with many prepaid parking and ticketing providers. Founded by parking industry veteran, George Baker Sr., ParkHub has effectively fast-tracked traditional parking operations into the digital age. For more information, visit parkhub.com.

