

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter, real estate investment trust National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) on Thursday maintained its net earnings, Core FFO and AFFO guidance for the full-year 2019.



For fiscal 2019, the company continues to projects adjusted net earnings, excluding any gains on disposition of real estate and impairment charges, in the range of $1.60 to $1.65 per share.



The company also still projects Core FFO in the range of $2.71 to $2.76 per share and AFFO in the range of $2.76 to $2.81 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.60 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



