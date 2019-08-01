sprite-preloader
01.08.2019
EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

London, August 1

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC (the 'Company')

Based on a bid price valuation, the unaudited net asset value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at 31 July 2019 was 330.1p including estimated current period revenue and 324.4p excluding current period revenue.

This is based on 41,807,725 Ordinary Shares, being the issued capital of 64,509,642 Ordinary Shares less 22,701,917 Ordinary Shares held in treasury.



01 August 2019

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

