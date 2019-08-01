BusPatrol Supports Students Pursuing a Teaching Degree

BusPatrol's primary objective is to cultivate a culture of responsibility and awareness on the road, making the journey to and from school safer

LORTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2019 / BusPatrol is pleased to announce two academic scholarships, each valued at $1,000 CAD/ USD, for individuals pursuing a degree in education. The BusPatrol Scholarship is open to students currently enrolled in a post secondary program and can prove admission to an accredited University or College.

Candidates are required to complete an online registration form and submit a 500-word essay titled "Teaching Safety to Kids = Keeping Children Safe" and detail what inspired them to become an educator. A competitive application will explore how technological innovation is currently changing the classroom environment and address the prominent role teachers play in student safety.

Additionally, with stop-arm violations being a significant problem, BusPatrol encourages individuals to recommend ways in which this growing issue could be managed and proactive ways to increase student safety.

BusPatrol believes in preserving the trust that children have for their bus drivers and the bus, and their innovative technology is a means to prevent unfortunate situations.

Individuals are required to attach a letter of acceptance to their current program alongside all required documentation. Applicants have until October 15th, 2019 to submit all the necessary requirements.

For more information on the BusPatrol Scholarship Program please visit http://www.buspatrolscholarship.com/

About BusPatrol

BusPatrol is a safety tech company focused on reducing stop-arm violations and enhancing school bus safety by educating individuals on proper driving behavior. The professionals at BusPatrol claim that millions of children face unnecessary risks on their journey to school each day. As a result, they have made it their goal to create a culture of responsibility and awareness on the road. Their buses are equipped with video, GPS, telemetry, and data processing which provides parents and kids with a sense of enhanced security. As the most deployed school bus stop-arm camera technology in North America, BusPatrol values the safety of children traveling to and from school.

For further information on BusPatrol visit their website at http://buspatrol.com/

For more information please contact:

BusPatrol: http://buspatrol.com

Phone: (+1) 703-338-0208

Email: jonathan@buspatrol.com

SOURCE: BusPatrol

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/554270/BusPatrol-Supports-Students-Pursuing-a-Teaching-Degree