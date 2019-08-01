

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following the sell-off seen late in the previous session, stocks may show a lack of direction in early trading on Thursday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a roughly flat open for the markets, with the Dow futures up by just 5 points.



Confusion about the outlook for interest rates may lead to choppy trading on Wall Street, as traders continue to digest yesterday's comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.



The Fed cut interest rates as expected on Wednesday, but Powell spooked the markets by suggesting the move may not be the first in a series of rate cuts.



In his post-meeting press conference, Powell described the rate cut 'essentially as a mid-cycle adjustment to policy.'



Powell suggested that the rate cut should not be seen as 'the beginning of a lengthy cutting cycle,' adding, 'That is not what we're seeing now, that's not our perspective now.'



The comments from Powell were seen as likely to anger President Donald Trump, who predictably lashed out at the Fed chief in a series of posts on Twitter.



'What the Market wanted to hear from Jay Powell and the Federal Reserve was that this was the beginning of a lengthy and aggressive rate-cutting cycle,' Trump tweeted. 'As usual, Powell let us down.'



Trump did offer muted praise for the Fed's plan to end the reduction of bonds it is holding on its balance sheet in August, two months earlier than previously indicated.



'At least he is ending quantitative tightening, which shouldn't have started in the first place - no inflation,' Trump tweeted. 'We are winning anyway, but I am certainly not getting much help from the Federal Reserve!'



In addition to uncertainty about the outlook for interest rates, the looming monthly jobs report may also keep traders on the sidelines.



The Labor Department report due to be released on Friday is expected to show employment climbed by 164,000 jobs in July after jumping by 224,000 jobs in June.



A day ahead of the release of the more closely watched monthly jobs report, the Labor Department released a report this morning showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits rebounded in the week ended July 27th.



The report said initial jobless claims climbed to 215,000, an increase of 8,000 from the previous week's revised level of 207,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 214,000 from the 206,000 originally reported for the previous week.



Shortly after the start of trading, the Institute for Supply Management is scheduled to release its report on manufacturing activity in the month of July.



The ISM's purchasing managers index is expected to inch up to 52.0 in July after dipping to 51.7 in June, with a reading above 50 indicating growth in manufacturing activity.



The Commerce Department is also due to release its report on construction spending in the month of June. Construction spending is expected to rise by 0.3 percent in June after falling by 0.8 percent in May.



After showing a lack of direction for much of the session, stocks came under pressure late in the trading day on Wednesday in reaction to comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell offsetting optimism about future interest rate cuts.



The major averages climbed off their worst levels but still ended the day sharply lower. The Dow plunged 333.75 points or 1.2 percent to 26,864.27, the Nasdaq tumbled 98.19 points or 1.2 percent to 8,175.42 and the S&P 500 slumped 32.80 points or 1.1 percent to 2,980.38.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower on Thursday, although Japan's Nikkei 225 Index bucked the downtrend and inched up by 0.1 percent. China's Shanghai Composite Index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index both slid by 0.8 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets have once again turned mixed on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has fallen by 0.4 percent, the German DAX Index is up by 0.2 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.4 percent.



In commodities trading, crude oil futures are tumbling $1.10 to $57.48 a barrel after climbing $0.53 to $58.58 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $1,415.30, down $22.50 compared to the previous session's close of $1,437.80. On Wednesday, gold fell $4.



On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 108.70 yen compared to the 108.78 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1032 compared to yesterday's $1.1076.



