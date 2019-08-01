

MONTREAL (dpa-AFX) - Bombardier (BBD_B.TO) reported that its second-quarter net loss was $36 million or $0.04 per share, compared to net income of $70 million or $0.02 per share last year.



Adjusted net loss per share was $0.04 compared to adjusted net income of $0.03 million in the prior year.



Quarterly revenues grew to $4.31 billion from $4.26 billion in the prior year.



In 2019, Bombardier will make additional investments and incur additional costs at Transportation, totaling $250 million to $300 million, to both complete the late-stage, legacy projects and protect the delivery schedule for other projects.



The company now expects 2019 revenue to be in the range of $16.5 billion- $17.0 billion compared to the prior estimation of $17.0 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX