Technavio analysts forecast the global luxury yacht market to grow at a CAGR of close to 12% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report. However, the market is expected to decelerate as there is a projected decline in year-over-year growth.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190801005412/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global luxury yacht market 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The focus on emerging markets is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global luxury yacht market 2018-2022. As the European market is witnessing a slowdown, yacht makers are shifting their focus toward emerging markets such as China, and Latin America. Yacht manufacturers are also modifying their product portfolio as per the demands of these emerging markets, to increase the adoption rate of their yachts in these regions. This is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.
View market snapshot before purchasing
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global luxury yacht market is the increase in recreational tourism:
Luxury Yacht Market: Increase in Recreational Tourism
Tourism plays a major role in the luxury yacht market, as commercial and fleet operators are witnessing significant growth in the business. Yachts are leased from yacht fleet operators for business meetings, recreational activities, and events. This is expected to significantly drive the global luxury yacht market during the forecast period.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio, "Apart from the increase in recreational tourism, the use of advanced materials and the emergence of alternative fuel in the marine industry are two other factors that are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period."
Request a Free Sample
Luxury Yacht Market: Segmentation Analysis
The global luxury yacht market research report provides market segmentation by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.
The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 40% share, followed by the APAC and EMEA, respectively. Although EMEA held the smallest share of the market, it is expected to witness the maximum increase in its market share over the forecast period.
Speak to an analyst to customize this report
Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.
Browse related reports
- Global Seafreight Forwarding Market 2018-2022
- Global Boat and Yacht Transportation Market 2018-2022
- Global Shipbroking Market 2018-2022
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
For any assistance or query, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190801005412/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 630 333 9501
UK: +44 208 123 1770
www.technavio.com