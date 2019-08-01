Technavio analysts forecast the global moringa products market to grow at a CAGR close to 10% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global moringa products market 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growth in the millennial population worldwide is one of the major trends that will positively impact the global moringa products market 2018-2022. The higher consumption rate of moringa products is mainly recorded among the millennial generation due to their higher inclination toward trying out new products and flavors in comparison to the older generations.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global moringa products market is the rising awareness of the health benefits of moringa products:

Moringa Products Market: Rising Awareness of The Health Benefits Of Moringa Products

The increasing awareness about the health advantages of moringa products will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the global moringa products market during the forecast period. Over the years, moringa products such as moringa leaf powder have seen a growth in sales in the global market. The rising health awareness in countries such as Europe and the Americas will drive the moringa products market growth.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, "Apart from the rising awareness of the health benefits of moringa products, the rising trend of online retailing and mushrooming vegan demography across the globe are two other factors that are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period."

Moringa products market: Segmentation analysis

The global moringa products market research report provides market segmentation by products (moringa seeds and oil; moringa fruits; tea, and pods; and moringa leaves and leaf powder) and by region (Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The APAC region held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 78% share, followed by the EMEA and Americas respectively. Although Americas held the smallest share of the market, it is expected to witness the maximum increase in its market share over the forecast period owing to rising disposable income in developing economies of Latin America, growing imports of moringa products, and increasing awareness of the health benefits of consuming moringa products.

