Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2019) - Canntab Therapeutics (CSE: PILL) (OTCQX: CTABF) (FSE: TBF1), a leading innovator in hard pill oral dose therapeutic cannabinoid and terpene blends, has updated investors about significant developments. Canntab, with headquarters and R & D located in Markham, currently operates out of Cobourg, Ontario where the company has co-location and profit sharing agreements with its strategic partner, FSD Pharma Inc. (CSE:HUGE), a holder of both cultivating and processing licenses.

Utilizing a high-quality capsule machine that was recently installed in the Cobourg facility, Canntab will begin manufacturing commercial batches of oil-filled gel capsules with the intention of requesting Health Canada authorization to begin full scale production and sale. Following approval by Health Canada, these products will be distributed through the company's growing network of partners.

The bulk of construction has been completed at the company's wholly-owned Markham facility for the purpose of preparing for a Health Canada inspection, the final step before being granting Licenced Producer status. This coincides with Canntab's engagement of Ample Organics, which will be providing a suite of services that are critical to the company's Licensed Producer application.

Cultivation at the hemp farm in Caledon, Ontario advances with established plants that have thrived during an excellent growing season. Harvesting will begin in the first week of August and continue until the end of the season at the beginning of October.

Jeffrey Renwick, CEO of Canntab, stated: "We are excited to enter this new phase in our development, with manufacturing beginning in the Cobourg facility and construction nearing completion in Markham, we are taking the final steps necessary to bring our products to market. Oil-filled gel capsules will represent the first stream of revenue for Canntab before we are able to launch our flagship hard tablet products in October, pending Health Canada approval. Our line of solid oral dosage forms with timed release properties is expected to be the future of medical cannabis."

The company has 13 Patents Pending in the United States and Canada covering its proprietary process and hard pill formulations, including instant release, extended release, flash-melt formulations and others. The proprietary hard pill cannabinoid formulations will provide doctors, patients and the general consumer with a medical grade solution with all the features you would expect from any prescription or over the counter medication.

Canntab has hired Erin Kofman RPh, a pharmacist and drug formulation specialist with more than a decade of experience. She will assist the company in its application to Health Canada as it seeks approval for its various dosage forms.

