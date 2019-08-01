Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest market research analysis for a big-box retailer.During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client understand the changes in market trends that are affecting the sales and profitability of the business. Also, the study discusses in detail the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client gain a better understanding of their customer expectations and the gaps in their current business operations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190801005069/en/

As e-commerce and specialty stores grow in appeal, big-box retail stores are gradually losing relevance. The numerous store closures across several categories in the last decade is a key indicator of the shrinking demand for big-box retail. One of the prime reasons for this is that customers are no longer keen on being anonymous shoppers in large retail stores. In order to survive in the long run, big-box retail companies must shift their strategy from competing on access and selection to providing better discounts and staging greater consumer experiences.

A big transformation calls for a holistic approach. Request a free proposal to know how our experts can help you identify gaps in your current business operations and align your decision-making process to generate better outcomes.

The business challenge: The client is a big-box retailer with stores across North America. The client observed a steady decline in their store traffic over two consequent quarters. Furthermore, despite investing heavily into promotional campaigns, they failed to achieve the expected viewership and conversion.

The company wanted to identify the reasons for the sudden fall in the in-store traffic. With the help of Infiniti's market research analysis, the client also wanted to identify the right marketing channels to reach target customers, create better promotional strategies, build brand loyalty, and thereby drive footfall to their store.

Ready to maximize your business outcomes by becoming smarter, more agile, and adaptive? See how we can help elevate your operations. Contact us.

The solution offered: Infiniti's market research analysis involved qualitative and quantitative market research for augmenting sales and targeting the right audience for the big-box retailer. The experts at Infiniti also carried out a market trend analysis in order to understand the change in market trends that are affecting the sales and profitability of the business. The market research analysis also included a customer satisfaction and loyalty assessment through which the client was able to gain a better understanding of their customer expectations and the gaps in fulfilling them. Consequently, the client saw an increase in their profit margin by 25% within 6 months.

Infiniti's market research analysis helped the client to

Identify the key reasons for the decline in footfall

Understand the promotional tactics adopted by their counterparts

Wondering how your business can benefit from our market research analysis? Request more information from our experts!

Infiniti's market research analysis solution offered predictive insights on

Identifying the most attractive and profitable marketing channels

Building brand loyalty

Want to gain more insights into our services portfolio? Request free brochure

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190801005069/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us