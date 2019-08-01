sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 01.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,004 Euro		+0,093
+2,36 %
WKN: A2PKMZ ISIN: US6700024010 Ticker-Symbol: NVV1 
Aktie:
Branche
Nanotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVAVAX INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NOVAVAX INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,097
4,174
17:04
4,094
4,181
17:03
01.08.2019 | 15:29
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Novavax, Inc.: Novavax to Host Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter Financial Results on August 7, 2019

Gaithersburg, Md., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX), a late stage biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced it will report its second quarter 2019 financial and operating results following the close of U.S. financial markets on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

Conference call details are as follows:

Date: August 7, 2019
Time: 4:30 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time (ET)
Dial-in number: (877) 212-6076 (Domestic) or (707) 287-9331 (International)
Passcode: 3193866
Webcast: www.novavax.com (http://www.novavax.com), "Investors"/ "Events"

Conference call and webcast replay:

Dates: Starting at 7:30 p.m. ET, August 7, 2019 until
7:30 p.m. ET May 9, 2019
Dial-in number: (855) 859-2056 (Domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (International)
Passcode: 3193866
Webcast: www.novavax.com (http://www.novavax.com), "Investors"/ "Events", until November 7, 2019

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) is a late-stage biotechnology company that drives improved health globally through the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. ResVax, its RSV vaccine for infants via maternal immunization, is the only vaccine in a Phase 3 clinical program and is designed to prevent severe lower respiratory tract infection which is the second leading cause of death in children under one year of age worldwide. Novavax is also advancing NanoFlu, its quadrivalent influenza nanoparticle vaccine, to address key factors that can lead to the poor effectiveness of currently approved flu vaccines. Novavax is a leading innovator of recombinant vaccines; its proprietary recombinant technology platform combines the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce a new class of highly immunogenic nanoparticles addressing urgent global health needs.

For more information, visit www.novavax.comand connect with us on Twitterand LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Investors
Erika Trahan
Senior Manager, Investor & Public Relations
ir@novavax.com
240-268-2022

Westwicke Partners
John Woolford
john.woolford@westwicke.com
443-213-0506

Media
Amy Speak
amy@speaklifescience.com
617-420-2461


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)

FN Beta