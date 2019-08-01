Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Total Voting Rights 01-Aug-2019 / 14:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1 August 2019 Genel Energy plc Total Voting Rights Notification of total voting rights in accordance with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules provision 5.6.1R. Genel Energy plc's share capital consists of 278,731,234 ordinary shares of 0.10p each in issue plus ordinary shares held in treasury of 1,516,964. The above figure of 278,731,234 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Genel Energy plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. -ends- For further information, please contact: Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications Vigo Communications +44 20 7830 9700 Patrick d'Ancona Notes to editors: Genel Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company, with headquarters in London and offices in Ankara and Erbil, is one of the largest London-listed independent oil producer s, and is the largest holder of reserves and resources in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Genel has highly cash-generative oil production from the Taq Taq and Tawke licences, with material growth potential from other assets in the portfolio. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com [1]. ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 Category Code: TVR TIDM: GENL LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 Sequence No.: 15399 EQS News ID: 850529 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3ec46b352f38452116096dbbab51b09e&application_id=850529&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 01, 2019 09:00 ET (13:00 GMT)