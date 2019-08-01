CENTOGENE AG: CENTOGENE Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Republic of Tajikistan

Supporting rare disease diagnosis, education, and clinical research

CAMBRIDGE, MA and BERLIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2019 / CENTOGENE AG announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Ministry of Health & Social Protection of the Population, Republic of Tajikistan. The MOU collaboration framework is intended to stimulate and facilitate the wellbeing of patients with genetic diseases, advance international scientific research, and enhance medical education in Tajikistan on issues related to the diagnostics of rare diseases.

"We are honored to be collaborating with the Republic of Tajikistan in order to enable the early diagnosis of hereditary genetic diseases, support the education of rare disease diagnosis and treatment, and drive sustainable clinical research," said Dr. Arndt Rolfs, CEO CENTOGENE. "Our priority with this collaboration is to help end the diagnostic odyssey that rare disease patients face in Tajikistan, and bring hope to patients with rare diseases and their families."

The intended cooperation includes education, capacity development and clinical research related to hereditary genetic diseases, and the genetic diagnosis of patients in Tajikistan where a rare hereditary disease is suspected. Further details of the cooperation will be finalized over the next few months.

About CENTOGENE

CENTOGENE is a rare disease company focused on transforming clinical, genetic, and biochemical data into medical solutions for patients. We are focused on bringing rationality to treatment decisions and accelerating the development of new orphan drugs by using our knowledge of the global rare disease market, including our epidemiological and clinical heterogeneity, and our innovative biomarkers.



As one of the largest rare disease companies worldwide, CENTOGENE is dedicated to transforming the science of genetic information into solutions and creating hope for patients with rare diseases and their families.

