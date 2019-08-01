Internet Marketing Company: Find Out How Vehicle Type Influences Car Insurance Rates

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2019 / Cheapquotesautoinsurance.com has launched a new blog post that explains how the type of vehicle can influence the policyholders' car insurance rates.

For more info and free quotes, visit https://cheapquotesautoinsurance.com/how-the-type-of-vehicle-you-own-can-affect-the-price-of-car-insurance/

Drivers that recently bought a new car had probably noticed that their premiums have increased. The vehicle that is used by a driver is an important factor that insurers analyze when they determine the insurance rates.

Before purchasing a new car, drivers should know the following information:

New car models are expensive to insure . The reason why newer models are more expensive to insure is the fact that newer models are also more expensive to purchase. A new 2019 Chevrolet Silverado will cost more to insure than a new 2013 Chevrolet Silverado. The 2019 model has more features than the 2013 model, so it does make sense that the 2019 model is more expensive. This happens to all new models.

Valuable vehicles are also expensive to insure . Drivers that bough an expensive vehicle like a muscle car, limousine, sports car, or hypercar should have no surprises when they see the insurance offers. Buying a smaller, domestically fabricated vehicle can help drivers save money.

Some models are more likely to be stolen. The most popular and most widely used models in the US are also the ones who are stolen the most. Thieves are more likely to steal models like Honda Civic, Toyota Camrys, GMC Sierras, or Chevy Silverados.

Some vehicles are safer. Vehicles that are equipped with plenty of safety features are cheaper to insure than those with very little safety features. Most safety features are designed to prevent the injuries done to the driver and its passengers.

Certain models are more likely to get involved in crashes. The models that have higher chances to be involved in a car accident are luxury models such as BMW 4 Series, the BMW X1 Crossover, Land Rovers, Audis, and Jaguars.

Large vehicles have high insurance costs. The bigger they are, the more damage they can do to another peoples' property. For this reason, the insurers will charge extra on policyholders that own large vehicles like trucks or full-size SUV's.

For additional info, money-saving tips and free car insurance quotes, visit https://cheapquotesautoinsurance.com/

Cheapquotesautoinsurance.com is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc.

"The type of car you own can have a serious impact on your insurance premiums. To keep your insurance rates low, you should avoid buying large or expensive vehicles. Instead, you should purchase a compact size vehicle that has many safety features", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

CONTACT: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.biz

SOURCE: Internet Marketing Company

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/554262/Find-Out-How-Vehicle-Type-Influences-Car-Insurance-Rates