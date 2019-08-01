

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor North America reported that its sales for the month of July 2019 were 209,204 vehicles, an increase of 0.2 percent on a volume basis and down 3.8 percent on daily selling rate basis versus July 2018.



Toyota division posted July sales of 184,179 units, up 0.4 percent on a volume basis and down 3.6 percent on a DSR basis.



Lexus division posted July sales of 25,025 vehicles, down 1.5 percent on a volume basis and down 5.4 percent on a DSR basis.



