aPriori, the leading provider of enterprise product cost management (PCM) software featuring design for manufacturability (DFM) and cost (DTC) solutions, announces today that the 7th annual Cost Insight Conference will be held September 30 October 2, 2019.

The venue for this year's event is the Sheraton Grand Hotel, in Chicago, Illinois, located approximately 30 minutes from O'Hare International Airport by bus or car. This event is open to both aPriori customers and representatives from any manufacturer that are interested in learning more about DFM and DTC technology and best practices.

Your Blueprint for Product Profitability

Manufacturers that work within Aerospace, Automotive, Heavy Industrial or Electronics industries all have one thing in common overwhelming pressure to introduce innovative new products to the market faster than smaller, more nimble startup competitors.

At Cost Insight 2019, join attendees from leading product manufacturers around the world who will share their blueprint for success on how they implemented aPriori to instill a culture of cost awareness and Design for eXcellence (DFX) across their entire product organization from concept design all the way through to final assembly.

Case studies already confirmed for this year's event include speakers from the Boeing Company, the Kenworth Truck Company and AGCO Corporation who will talk about deployment strategies, results to date and lessons learned along their journey to improved profitability.

See the Latest PCM Technology Breakthroughs

Leaders of the aPriori product management team will talk about key breakthroughs and new capabilities that are going to be delivered in aPriori 2019 R2 which is currently scheduled for release in the Fall of 2019. Exciting new projects like aPriori in the cloud, big updates for our new Cost Insight Design web application, costing of generative design models, composites cost modeling and automated costing integrated with product lifecycle management will all be on display.

Who Should Attend?

Product Designers

Engineers If you have anything to do with designing or engineering a discrete manufactured product and want to learn how to use cost and DFM data to optimize designs and avoid errors that increase manufacturing cost and result in mind numbing ECOs. Sourcing, Buyers,

Supply Chain If you have anything to do with sourcing or buying engineered components or assemblies that become part of your finished product and you're struggling to find new ways to collaborate on should cost with your supply chain partners. Design Sourcing

Team Management If you are managing a team that is responsible for product design or sourcing, and you are being asked by your senior executives to report on the forecast cost of the product throughout the design cycle Cost Estimating

Professionals If you're a professional cost estimator working in either a big OEM or a mid-size supplier, and you simply can't keep up with the volume of costing requests.

About aPriori

aPriori software and services generate hard-dollar product cost savings for discrete manufacturing and product innovation companies. Using aPriori's real-time product cost assessments, employees in engineering, sourcing and manufacturing make more-informed decisions that drive costs out of products pre- and post-production. With aPriori, manufacturers launch products at cost targets, maximize savings in re-work projects and avoid overpaying for sourced parts. To learn more about aPriori and its product cost management solutions and services, visit www.apriori.com or call 1.978.371.2006. To see an overview demonstration of aPriori, click here.

