After a strong start to the year, demand for PV systems has slowed because of FIT reductions. Solar subsidies will fall by a further 1.4% per month until November.From pv magazine Germany. Germany saw the deployment of around 235.1 MW of new PV generation capacity in June, according to the latest statistics issued by the German Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur). Among the new capacity was 201.3 MW installed outside the country's tender regime. Drilling down into that figure, 30.7 MW came in the form of ground mounted systems with a capacity of more than 750 kW and the balance was made ...

