

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen climbed against its major counterparts in early New York deals on Thursday.



The yen rose to 7-month highs of 131.14 against the pound and 119.71 against the euro, from its early lows of 132.56 and 109.66, respectively.



The yen appreciated to a 6-week high of 108.97 against the franc and a 2-day high of 108.46 against the greenback, off its early low of 109.66 and a 2-month low of 109.32, respectively.



The yen climbed to near a 6-week high of 74.14 against the aussie, more than 5-week highs of 81.91 against the loonie and 70.99 versus the kiwi, from its previous lows of 74.86, 82.73 and 71.64, respectively.



The next possible resistance for the yen is seen around 130.00 against the pound, 118.00 against the euro, 72.00 against the aussie, 80.00 against the loonie, 67.00 against the kiwi and 106.00 against both the franc and the greenback.



