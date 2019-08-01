HIFU Prostate Services: HIFU Treatment for Localized Prostate Cancer Now Available with Steven Gange, MD in Utah

HIFU, or High Intensity Focused Ultrasound, is a minimally invasive, outpatient treatment for prostate cancer

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2019 / HIFU Prostate Services, LLC, the leading provider of HIFU technology to physician practices in the United States, has partnered with Steven Gange, MD to make HIFU available in the greater Salt Lake City area.

The first patients in Utah were treated by Dr. Gange this week at Lone Peak Surgery Center and Canyon Crest Surgery Center.

Dr. Gange first learned about HIFU and started treating patients outside the U.S. in 2007. He was impressed with the technology from early on and wanted to be able to offer it to patients locally as soon as he could.

"I immediately appreciated the remarkable science of HIFU. Its minimally invasive nature fit into my existing general approach to urological care. When I began seeing the cancer outcomes and lack of significant side effects, I was even more impressed," said Dr. Gange.

HIFU is administered through a transrectal probe that focuses ultrasound energy to the prostate to rapidly heat and destroy tissue. Due to the nature of ultrasound energy and the accuracy of HIFU, areas outside the targeted tissue are undamaged which greatly reduces the risk of side effects such as urinary incontinence and erectile dysfunction.

"HIFU offers effective cancer control with minimal sexual and urinary risk. It is truly precise delivery of cancer cell ablative energy," Dr. Gange said.

HIFU may also be an acceptable salvage treatment if men have already had radiation and their prostate cancer has returned. Although it is typically a one-time therapy, HIFU may be repeated if necessary and does not preclude any future treatments including surgery or radiation.

"We are excited to be working with Dr. Gange in Salt Lake City. He is a pioneer in urology and is always looking for the optimal treatment for the patient that minimizes any impact to quality of life," commented John Linn, chief executive officer of HIFU Prostate Services.

In an effort to further educate his community about HIFU and non-invasive prostate cancer treatment options, Dr. Gange will be holding a FREE seminar to discuss HIFU or men's prostate health on Tuesday, October 1 at 6:00 PM at his Summit Urology Group office located at 4252 South Highland Drive, Suite 200 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Dr. Gange invites prostate cancer patients, their loved ones, or anyone wishing to learn more about prostate health or HIFU as a treatment option for prostate cancer. Guests are welcome, but please confirm as seating is limited. Attendees are asked to call 844-749-9021 to RSVP.

