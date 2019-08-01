sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 01.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
01.08.2019 | 16:08
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Element Global, Inc. (ELGL) Announces Location of New Corporate Office

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2019 / Element Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:ELGL) announces its new office location at 6555 Barton Ave, 2nd Floor, Los Angeles, CA. The new site provides excellent accessibility, room for growth and approximately 15 miles from the Los Angeles International Airport.

After successfully moving from Virginia Beach, Virginia, Element Global's official opens today, August 1, 2019.

Merle Ferguson, the Chairman, states, "The new office, nicely located in Hollywood, gives us a professional image and provides a location near major entities in the media and movie industries."

For further information about this release, contact Rich Kaiser, Investor Relations, YES INTERNATIONAL, at 757-306-6090, yes@yesinternational.com and www.yesinternational.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain information contained in this release contains forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties, including but not limited to, those relating to development and expansion activities, domestic and global conditions, and market competition.

Contact:

Rich Kaiser
YES INTERNATIONAL
757-306-6090

SOURCE: Element Global, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/554267/Element-Global-Inc-ELGL-Announces-Location-of-New-Corporate-Office


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE

FN Beta