Element Global, Inc. (ELGL) Announces Location of New Corporate Office

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2019 / Element Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:ELGL) announces its new office location at 6555 Barton Ave, 2nd Floor, Los Angeles, CA. The new site provides excellent accessibility, room for growth and approximately 15 miles from the Los Angeles International Airport.

After successfully moving from Virginia Beach, Virginia, Element Global's official opens today, August 1, 2019.

Merle Ferguson, the Chairman, states, "The new office, nicely located in Hollywood, gives us a professional image and provides a location near major entities in the media and movie industries."

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain information contained in this release contains forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties, including but not limited to, those relating to development and expansion activities, domestic and global conditions, and market competition.

