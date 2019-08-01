

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BP plc (BP.L, BP_UN.TO, BP) and China's Didi Chuxing said that they agreed to form a new joint venture to build electric vehicle charging infrastructure in China.



BP said that the joint venture will develop charging hubs to provide electric vehicle charging services to DiDi's drivers and the public. The partners also plan to expand the venture into loyalty and convenience offerings and other fleet services in the near future.



BP and DiDi have already opened a pilot site in Guangzhou in the Guangdong province, with ten fast-charging units, ranging from 60-120kW.



