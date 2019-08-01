

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dorel Juvenile Group USA has joined two other companies that have recently recalled inclined sleepers.



The company is recalling about 24,000 units of two versions of its rectangular-shaped inclined sleepers as a precautionary measure after infant deaths were reported while using other inclined sleep products.



The recall is for Eddie Bauer Slumber and Soothe Rock Bassinet as well as Disney Baby Doze and Dream Bassinet inclined sleepers that are designed for infants from birth to six months of age, the Consumer Products Safety Commission or CPSC said.



Infants using other inclined sleepers are reported to have suffered fatalities after they rolled from their back to their stomach or side. However, no injuries have been reported for the products recalled by Dorel.



The withdrawn products were sold between November 2014 and February 2017; made in China, and imported by Foxboro, Massachusetts-based Dorel Juvenile Group.



They were sold for about $60 at big-box retailers such as Target, Kmart, Marshalls, TJ Maxx and Ross, in addition to juvenile products stores across the U.S.



Customers impacted by the recall will be refunded by Dorel in the form of a $60 voucher.



In conjunction with the CPSC, Fisher-Price and Kids II have recalled their inclined sleepers earlier. The two companies' products were associated with more than 30 infant deaths.



In June, Ann Marie Buerkle, the acting chairwoman of the CPSC had announced her decision to step down as the head of the federal regulatory agency at the end of her term in October.



Buerkle faced severe criticism for her poor way of handling the recall of faulty infant products, including those of Fisher-Price.



The American Academy of Pediatrics and Consumer Reports said they wanted a recall days before the CPSC took action on April 12, joining Fisher-Price in taking 4.7 million inclined sleepers off the market.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX