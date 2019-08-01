sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, August 1

Baring Emerging Europe PLC
(the "Company")

Total Voting Rights and Capital

At 31 July 2019, the Company's capital consisted of 15,818,084 ordinary shares of 10p each. At that date the Company held 3,318,207 ordinary shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of ordinary shares with voting rights at 31 July 2019 was 12,499,877.

The above figure of 12,499,877 may be used by shareholders as the denominator by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change of their interest, in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

1 August 2019

LEI: 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69


