Aureus Incorporated: Aureus Announces David Yuengling as Executive VP of R&D and Rob Bohorad as Chief Operating Officer of Yuengling's Ice Cream

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2019 / Aureus, Inc. (OTC PINK:ARSN), www.AureusNOW.com, a food brand development company that exclusively operates the online sales of Yuengling's Ice Cream brand, as well as Yuengling's retail distribution, today announced that it has named Rob Bohorad as the Chief Operating Officer of its Yuengling's subsidiary and David Yuengling the Executive Vice President of Research & Development.

"We are thrilled that David and Rob have decided to stay on board. They were driving force behind brand. With their help and guidance, we will create a nationwide brand name." according to Aureus CEO, Everett Dickson,

"I am very excited to continue working at Yuengling's Ice Cream and to have the opportunity to work closely with Everett Dickson and the team at Aureus", commented Rob Bohorad. "We have learned a lot the past five years and with the support of Aureus, I am confident we will take this brand to new heights".

Rob has 25+ years of experience working for a number of companies in various stages of their life cycles. Rob previously ran his own firm, which provided logistics, tracking and security solutions for companies and government organizations. He also consulted for several start-up and early-stage companies. Throughout his career, Rob worked in numerous capacities, including business development, strategic development, marketing, finance, accounting, operations and human resources. He also has worked in several industries, with a particular focus on medical and software/technology. Rob graduated with a BS in Economics from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and received his MBA from Fordham University.

David Yuengling added, "I am thrilled to be able to focus my efforts on longer term strategic initiatives, such as customer relationships, new product development, and the continual improvement of our ice cream's quality."

Prior to re-launching the family's ice cream business, David had a thirty year background in computer consulting including starting up and running his own consulting business for 15 years. He provided independent computer programming, business analysis and software design services for a wide variety of companies including manufacturing, distribution, banking, insurance and federal and state governments. David has a BS in Computer Science from Dickinson College and an MBA from St. Joseph's University, Philadelphia, PA.

About Aureus, Inc.

Management and ownership recently changed hands. The new focus is on acquiring specific assets in and related to the food industry, with a focus on ice cream. Aureus recently completed the purchase of Yuengling's Ice Cream. The goal of Aureus in the acquisition is to consolidate all factors that are positive for the Yuengling brand into a synergistic success for Aureus shareholders as well as the next generation of Yuengling consumers.

About Yuengling's Ice Cream

Developed by American businessman Frank D. Yuengling, as a dairy business to help support the Yuengling family brewery during the 1920s Prohibition period, Yuengling's Ice Cream has a strong tradition of making exceptional gourmet ice cream products in central Pennsylvania. The fan-favorite brand continues advancing its legacy and its renowned dairy quality, by using locally sourced dairy ingredients that contain no added hormones.

David Yuengling and Rob Bohorad revived the brand in 2014 and an American classic was re-born. In 2018, positioned for the brands next stage of development, Yuengling's Ice Cream forged a partnership with YIC - Online Distributors, to distribute the iconic ice cream brand online, now via Aureus. Today, Yuengling's Ice Cream is delivered directly to the doorsteps of its consumers across the nation.

The Yuengling's Ice Cream Corporation- as it has been since 1935- is stand alone, and separately owned and run company from D. G. Yuengling and Sons, Inc Brewery.

